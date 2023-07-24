Competitors stay cool at indoor pickleball tournament

Hosted by The Box Events Center
Beat the Heat Pickleball Tournament
Beat the Heat Pickleball Tournament(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As temperatures neared triple digits outside, dozens of pickleball players embraced the air conditioning at The Box Events Center during their first-ever Beat the Heat Pickleball Tournament. Ben Burns has a recap of the event, and why The Box looks forward to hosting similar tournaments in the near future.

