Car flips on top of car in 3-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash in Portland, Oregon, ended with one car on top of another Sunday, but with no one injured, police say.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A three-vehicle crash in Oregon ended with one car on top of another Sunday, but with no one injured, police said.

The crash happened Sunday morning in Portland at Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Crews needed to extricate a driver from one car.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people potentially facing life in prison for distribution of controlled substance
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million
Two homeless individuals talking in the grass in front of Cornerstone Rescue Mission
An upcoming program to help curb Rapid City’s homeless issue
Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause.
12-year-old mows lawns free of charge for first responders as part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge’
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a...
Rapid City man charged with downtown bar shooting

Latest News

When officers cut open the cheese, they found seven bundles of cocaine.
Border patrol officers find cocaine hidden inside wheels of cheese
From left, Erika Anderson, 15, is missing from Brookston, Texas. She's believed to be with...
Amber Alert issued for Texas teen
The change reverses a practice by revenue officers whose duties include visiting homes and...
IRS is ending unannounced visits to taxpayers to protect worker safety and combat scammers
As new electric vehicle drivers join the millions already on the hunt for charging stations,...
Electric vehicle charging deserts plague much of the country, especially rural areas