Beat the heat! City offers two pool promotions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the arrival of hot temperatures, City Parks and Recreation officials remind the public to take advantage of a pair of cool promotions at Rapid City Pools this summer.

Did you know that the City pools have some exciting features? For instance, you can enjoy Splash & Dash special from Monday to Saturday, where you get to pay half the entrance fee from 5 to 6 p.m. Additionally, Sundays are designated as ‘Funday 4 Sunday’, where you can bring a group of four and pay only $12 for admission. If you have more people in the group, you’ll need to pay the regular admission cost of $7 per person. This offer also applies to the Roosevelt Swim Center.

“We experienced cooler-than-normal temperatures and several days of rain the first several weeks, but things are heating up,” said City Aquatics Program Specialist Teaghan Slagle. “With the hot temperatures brewing this week and into the extended forecast, the City pools provide quick relief. Our two pool promotions are a great way to stop by after work or bring in the family for some fun and to cool off.”

For more information, contact the Swim Center at 605-394-5223.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.