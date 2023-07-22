Tips for protecting your motorcycle during the 2023 Sturgis rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off in two weeks. Motorcycles are stolen during the rally every year.

Expensive, custom bikes are popular with thieves. Some precautions can lower the risk of a stolen bike. Riders should always secure any personal items or remove them when leaving their bike.

Lighting, how you are parked, and what establishment you are in front of are important factors to consider before leaving your bike unattended.

Assistant Chief of Police, Brian Paulsen said prime time parking can be a challenge, but if you are not comfortable parking somewhere, try to find an alternate spot to park.

“I realize that at peak times it’s hard to find a parking spot, but there’s some side streets here, some parking lots that are well-lit they can park it there. Obviously, the more light or lighting they have at night, the more comfortable they should feel about their bike being parked,” Paulsen said.

If your motorcycle has been stolen the General manager at Ridenow Powersports Sturgis, Caleb Smith said there is a few different ways to track a motorcycle.

One being the data dot system which leaves impressions on the parts so thieves cannot sell them separately. As well as having a GPS system that would alert the owner if the bike has left the property around the perimeter they have set.

Smith says the newer bikes have better security that further deter thieves.

“Newer models will have motion sensors which will activate the lights - kind of alert people what’s going on and a lot of really obnoxious alarms as well, which will hopefully notify somebody that that’s not their bike,” Smith said.

Smith says when purchasing a bike make sure to carefully identify the VIN number for any missing or added numbers - as it could be stolen.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.