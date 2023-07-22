Hardhats clinch State Tournament berth, sweep Pierre

Harrisburg Maroon knocks Stars out in three games
Palmer Jacobs, Post 22
Palmer Jacobs, Post 22(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:03 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Post 22 Hardhats are once again heading to the State Tournament after defeating Pierre Post 8 in two games. Plus, after edging out Harrisburg Maroon Thursday night, the Post 320 Stars were unable to do it again on their home field on Friday. Ben Burns has the highlights of those games.

