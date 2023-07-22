The end of the weekend forecast is calling for scorching temperatures

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Saturday will end with lows mostly in the low to upper 60s, higher elevations could drop into the upper 50s. Mostly clear skies are also on tap for tonight with winds coming from the southwest at around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow we will start off clear and already in the 70s during the morning. Temperatures will soar into the 90s by noon with a few areas likely to hit 100. We will see increasing cloud cover with slight haze throughout the day with a breeze and a small chance of thunderstorms possible but unlikely. If you are planning on outdoor activities make sure to wear sunscreen, bring plenty of water, and take periodic breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas. Dogs should be kept in grassy areas during to daytime as their paws will burn on sidewalks and pavement.

The theme to start the week will be hot temperatures in the 90s to the low 100s, thankfully there will be a breeze almost every day this week. The ridging or area of high pressure will start to break down by Wednesday evening allowing the chance for daily thunderstorms to return to the area, however, the chances for precipitations will remain low. Temperatures will dip to the 80s to 90s briefly on Friday before the 90s return for next weekend.

