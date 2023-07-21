Restoration Party at Homestake Opera House celebrates history in the making

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The community is invited to capture a piece of history as the Homestake Opera House rolls out the next phase of renovations that will include a historical look to the opera house.

Christine Allen, Development Director for the Homestale Opera House says, “We are moving the exhibits that tell the history of the Opera House back to some of their original places and opening that space up for further use. We are having a final look party with treats from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. before the Northern Hills Community Band concert tonight.”

Northern Hills Community Band will be performing traditional songs to entertain the community. Allen adds that although the event is free they are asking for donations, “It is a goodwill donation event with the proceeds being split between the Northern Hills Community Band and the Homestake Opera House.” The Northern Hills community has been a part of the Black Hills Music scene for over 100 years and is a staple at local parades and celebrations.

Mark your calendars, Allen says because July is also the month for the Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills, “We get to have them in the Opera House on Tuesday, July 25th at 11 a.m. This is a free concert for kids and teaches them classical music appreciation. The kids get to hear classical music on their level that is both exciting and educational. They also get to talk to the musicians and enjoy musical instruments up close after the concert. With music and your imagination, anything is possible.”

Watch the video above for more information about the Homestake Opera House events.

