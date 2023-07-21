Keith and Kate check out the Deadwood 3-wheeler rally

Kate learns to ride a 3-wheeler for this week of Keith and Kate Do Things.
By Keith Grant and Kate Robinson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:50 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2023 Deadwood 3-wheeler rally is a destination spot for trike lovers. One rider traveled from Pennsylvania with his 3-wheeler and fell in love with the beauty of the Black Hills.

Kate found her way on the saddle of a 3-wheeler and got a lesson from a professional and Keith got to ride in the passenger seat.

Check out Kate’s riding skills in this week’s Keith and Kate Do Things above.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people potentially facing life in prison for distribution of controlled substance
Mitchell Legion Baseball Team terminates the remainder of their 2023 season.
Allegations involving the Mitchell Legion baseball team may have happened in Pennington County
Fatal crash in Lawrence County
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a...
Rapid City man charged with downtown bar shooting
Rapid City jumps to 17th best-performing small city in the country

Latest News

The league is open to boys and girls from 1st-4th grade.
Are you ready for some football; flag football that is
The community is invited to capture a piece of history as the Homestake Opera House rolls out a...
Restoration Party at Homestake Opera House celebrates history in the making
Test your strength, endurance and bring your guts to the South Dakota Army National Guard 3rd...
Beast Out at the SD Army National Guard 3rd Annual Gut Check Challenge
Pennington County Sheriff
South Dakota’s overdose deaths have the greatest decrease across the US in 2022