Bystanders help rescue woman who crashed into river

Moss Point City Alderman Wayne Lennep says a resident named Bradley Turner immediately jumped into the river and pulled the woman out of her car to the bank.
By Amber Spradley and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A group of bystanders helped rescue a woman after she crashed into a river, according to authorities.

Authorities reported the woman was driving in Moss Point, Mississippi, when she veered off the roadway and crashed into the Pascagoula River at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

“We heard a loud crunch and looked up, and a car had hit the guard rail up here and went skimming into the water,” said James Firmin, who was sitting on his front porch at the time and watched the incident unfold before him.

Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said the woman was experiencing a medical emergency, which caused the crash.

“She really was kind of in a daze,” Firmin said.

Firmin said that in the 15 years he has lived on the waterfront, he has witnessed about 12 wrecks but nothing quite like this.

“They didn’t hesitate,” he said, referring to the good Samaritans who rushed to help. “They ran right in and got her out as the car was filling up with water.”

According to Moss Point City Alderman Wayne Lennep, a resident named Bradley Turner immediately jumped into the river and pulled the woman out of her car to the bank.

“It’s pretty neat to see individuals take action like that,” Firmin said.

Three other people nearby were ready to help. Brian and Laura Vance and Kendall Lett tended to Turner and the driver until first responders arrived.

“I’m not surprised at all that he didn’t hesitate,” Lennep said. “He’s the kind of guy that’s just always there to help folks. I’m not surprised that he did that, and all of the folks, really. We’ve got some good people in this neighborhood, and I’m proud to say that.”

Turner, the Vances and Lett were recognized during a city hall meeting Tuesday night.

“We coerced Brad into coming down to city hall, and the mayor presented him with a certificate of appreciation, also the others as well,” Lennep said. “They all were there and got presented a special proclamation by the mayor just to recognize their good deed.”

WLOX reached out to Turner, but he did not respond to their request for an interview.

“He doesn’t want the attention, but he appreciates everyone for recognizing that a good thing happened here and it had a good outcome,” Lennep said.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people potentially facing life in prison for distribution of controlled substance
Mitchell Legion Baseball Team terminates the remainder of their 2023 season.
Allegations involving the Mitchell Legion baseball team may have happened in Pennington County
Fatal crash in Lawrence County
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a...
Rapid City man charged with downtown bar shooting
Rapid City jumps to 17th best-performing small city in the country

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Judge sets trial date for Trump in classified documents case
File - Officers responded to a trouble call and found the “visibly emotional and distressed...
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California
26-year-old Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault after pretending to be student
FILE - Kevin Maxen of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football team poses for a photo in June...
Jaguars associate strength coach comes out as gay in a first for US-based pro leagues
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has set a trial date of May 20, 2024 for Former President...
LNL: Trial date set for Trump classified documents trial