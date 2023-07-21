Bring on the Heat! Hot Temperatures Begin Tomorrow Through Next Week

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight temperatures drop into the low 60s while we see mostly clear skies, becoming clear by morning. Tomorrow, sun will shine almost all day. High temperatures reach the upper 80s by the afternoon. The weekend starts off hot on Saturday and ends even hotter on Sunday. Sun is still in the forecast for Sunday with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s in and around Rapid City, with low 90s in the higher elevations of the Black Hills.

This heat and sunshine will be lasting through the start of next week. Monday, sun continues with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s across Western South Dakota. Tuesday, sun is sticking around with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Wednesday, we are still going to be seeing sunshine throughout the day with temperatures in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon. Thursday we are looking to manage to only get to the low 90s by the afternoon with sunshine sticking around for the most part on. We cannot rule out a stray thunderstorm that could become possible Thursday. Friday, get out those jackets because mid 80s are looking to return (back to normal, woo!) with the chance for some isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

