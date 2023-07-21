Beast Out at the SD Army National Guard 3rd Annual Gut Check Challenge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Test your strength, endurance and bring your guts to the South Dakota Army National Guard 3rd annual Gut-Check Obstacle Challenge on Saturday, August 12, promptly at 7 a.m. on the West Camp Training site in Rapid City, across from Stevens High School.

Staff Sergeant Steven Sprecher and Captain Ellen Bramblee from the South Dakota Army National Guard said, “It’s a free 10K obstacle course mud run by the SD Army National Guard 109th Engineer Battalion and it’s a fabulous community event. This event is a way to assist in recruiting efforts and meet great people.” Bramblee says it’s more than a mud run and no one should be intimated by the obstacle course and anyone can do it. She says yes it will test your guts and make your muscles hurt a bit but it’s a great way for the community to come together over a workout, hamburgers, and some coffee to get you going.

In the spirit of gut-checking mud sliding run-fun, Bramblee says to come to challenge yourself and see what you are made of. If getting over the wall is a challenge for you, they will have other exercise challenges on the side for those who are not able to complete the wall climb.

After digging deeper into the details of the obstacle course, Bramblee and Sprecher were mums the word and said everyone should come out and experience all that the SD Army National Guard will have to offer for the fun family event. For those who are wondering about the mud cleanup, they will have showers on hand for anybody who wants to shower after the competition. They do recommend that you come prepared to run, jump, climb, maybe drag a sled and navigate through some mudslides. Remember this is the National Guard so arrive and being ready to go by 7 a.m. is a must says Sprecher, “arrive at 7 am because the earlier you start the better it is before it gets too hot.”

They will have several vendors whipping up hamburgers, other items, and coffee. Bramblee says come on out and make sure you wear your running shoes and anything you don’t mind getting muddy.

They will have prizes for those who top three participants and teams. You can register for the event at the website link.

For more information watch the video above.

