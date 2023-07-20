Three people potentially facing life in prison for distribution of controlled substance

(KTTC)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:29 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Three people are facing the potential of life in prison, they are accused of the distribution of a controlled substance containing Fentanyl that resulted in the death of a man.

Christina Sanchez, 24, Katey McGruder, 35, and Curtis Cummings, 38, all pleaded not guilty to the charges of distributing a controlled substance, fentanyl, that resulted in the death of Michael Mohr and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Sanchez’s initial appearance was Wednesday. McGruder and Cummings pleaded not guilty on July 10.

If convicted, the defendants can face up to life in prison.

All three are being held in the Pennington County Jail.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: names released in Meade County fatal crash
Hail from Vickie Hauge's yard after Monday night storm.
Tennis ball sized hail hits Hot Springs
Mitchell Legion Baseball Team terminates the remainder of their 2023 season.
Allegations involving the Mitchell Legion baseball team may have happened in Pennington County
UPDATE: names released in Pennington county fatal crash
Bocce courts
Rapid City welcomes Bocce Ball to the city limits

Latest News

Hire the Hills returns with job opportunities
Crime decreases in Rapid City except for burglaries
West River Electric partners with RCFD.
Firefighters concerned about electric cars
Rapid City jumps to 17th best-performing small city in the country