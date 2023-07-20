Three people potentially facing life in prison for distribution of controlled substance

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Three people are facing the potential of life in prison, they are accused of the distribution of a controlled substance containing Fentanyl that resulted in the death of a man.

Christina Sanchez, 24, Katey McGruder, 35, and Curtis Cummings, 38, all pleaded not guilty to the charges of distributing a controlled substance, fentanyl, that resulted in the death of Michael Mohr and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Sanchez’s initial appearance was Wednesday. McGruder and Cummings pleaded not guilty on July 10.

If convicted, the defendants can face up to life in prison.

All three are being held in the Pennington County Jail.

