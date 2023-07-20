Sinkhole at Saint Charles and 7th Street creates concern for the neighborhood

The depression in the road started a few months ago when a water main running down Saint Charles Street burst and created a cavity beneath the road.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:20 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The depression in the road started a few months ago when a water main running down Saint Charles Street burst and created a cavity beneath the road. Since then, people on Saint Charles Street have noticed the sinkhole getting larger, leaving them wondering when it will be addressed.

“Overall it’s just a general inconvenience right especially to the community that we have around here we have children, I myself have children, it’s a major safety concern,” said Harley Clark, a concerned citizen.

A neighbor says she worries that the rest of the road could cave in at any time.

“My son is an engineer who works for the federal government, but he was here visiting last week, and he said that whole thing is ready to just sink, and he said nobody should even be walking on it,” said Margaret Koch, another person in the neighborhood.

Roger Hall, the city engineer for Rapid City, says Koch’s son is correct. The road and sidewalk are unsafe to walk on. Hall says people should heed any road signs preventing access to the area.

He explains the repair was planned for earlier this year, but workers learned the issue was larger than initially thought.

“A few months ago, we had a water line break on Saint Charles Street, and we were going to do a repair, but we found that there was a need for a larger repair so what we’ve done is gone in and designed an entire replacement for that section of street,” said Hall.

He stresses the issue is being addressed.

“We do want to reassure the citizens that we are aware of the issue and like I said we had to take a step back and reevaluate the limits of the project more than anything else to make sure that we are getting the old pipe replaced,” said Hall.

Hall says because of the size of the repair, the city is looking for a contractor who is better equipped to replace the water line.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: names released in Pennington county fatal crash
State prison offender dies in penitentiary
Harmony Heights Lane sharp curve
Man says he’s seen close to 100 cars get damaged on the road he’s lived on
Here's the scoop: Horatio's Homemade Ice Cream is named after local legend Horatio Nelson, who...
Did someone say ice cream?
UPDATE: names released in Meade County fatal crash

Latest News

Dakotans for Health and Sisters United are getting signatures from state residents to put an...
Temporary restraining order against Lawrence County commissioners ends soon
Mitchell Legion Baseball Team terminates the remainder of their 2023 season.
Allegations involving the Mitchell Legion baseball team may have happened in Pennington County
Storm drain in Lead covered in debris after major storm.
Aging infrastructure in Lead contaminates nearby waters
UPDATE: names released in Meade County fatal crash