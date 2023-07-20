Sen. Thune speaks to senate about NDAA and the B-21 Raider

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - US Senator John Thune spoke on the Senate floor today (Thursday) in support of the National Defense Authorization Act.

Senator Thune discussed military readiness including the development of the B-21 Raider, a long-range strategic bomber that will be stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Thune said on the Senate floor, “Mr. President, I’m proud that when the B-21 enters its service in the next few years, South Dakota’s Ellsworth Air Force Base will be the main operating base one. Home to both the formal training unit and the first operational squad room. The men and women of Ellsworth are working hard to prepare for this important new mission and I’m to ensure they have everything they need to successfully carry it out.”

The B-21 will take its first flight later this year.

