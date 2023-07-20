Rapid City’s presidential statues vandalized

Painted statue
Painted statue(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Police Department responded to calls about an individual spray painting the presidential statues downtown on Wednesday and found that some were vandalized.

Police responded to a first set of calls around 5 pm and found that six statues had been painted.

A few hours later, police found a person matching the description of the suspect who was later identified and charged with six counts of vandalism.

Then at around 11 pm, police responded to a second set of calls about the same thing and found that an additional five statues had been vandalized by spray paint.

The statues were cleaned off by about noon today but the second suspect has not been found.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact Detective Brandon Johnson at 605-394-4134 or by sending a text with the letters “RCPD” to the number 847411.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: names released in Meade County fatal crash
Mitchell Legion Baseball Team terminates the remainder of their 2023 season.
Allegations involving the Mitchell Legion baseball team may have happened in Pennington County
Hail from Vickie Hauge's yard after Monday night storm.
Tennis ball sized hail hits Hot Springs
Three people potentially facing life in prison for distribution of controlled substance
UPDATE: names released in Pennington county fatal crash

Latest News

Thune speaks about DNAA and B-21 Raider
Sen. Thune speaks to senate about NDAA and the B-21 Raider
Pine Ridge non-profit trains women in solar energy jobs.
$1.5m grant given to Pine Ridge non-profit to train indigenous women in solar energy jobs
Road closed sign
South Rochford Road closed for construction
Fatal crash in Lawrence County