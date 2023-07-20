Mixology at Home - Rusty Nail

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Let’s go old school.

One of my go-to drinks for myself is a Rusty Nail, as always, a very easy cocktail to make - just scotch and Drambuie over ice. It was supposedly a signature drink for the Rat Pack in the ‘60s, most notably Dean Martin.

Here’s the detour: While Martin’s drink was the Rusty Nail, Frank Sinatra loved Jack Daniels, Sammy Davis Jr’s was a whiskey highball (sometimes with Japanese whisky), Peter Lawford favored the Manhattan, and Joey Bishop, I guess, just went with the menu or ordered a vodka martini.

And yes, I know a lot of younger people probably have no idea who the Rat Pack are. So … google it!

I have always made it with a one-to-one ratio. That’s straight from a very good, reputable bar book. But earlier this year, I ordered one at a bar and it was by far, better than mine.

The difference? A change in the ratio: two parts scotch to one part Drambuie.

Now the Drambuie liqueur does have scotch as well as some herbs and spices but it also has honey so it can be a little on the sweet side. So it makes sense to tone it down. Also, I went to the Drambuie company website and looked at their recipe, and yep … two to one.

Ingredients

2 oz scotch

1 oz Drambuie

In a glass with a large ice cube, add the scotch and Drambuie and stir to mix and chill. You just might start singing “That’s Amore.”

