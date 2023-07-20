Mixology at Home - Rusty Nail

Taste a Rusty Nail and you might start singing like Dean Martin.
By Jack Siebold
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Let’s go old school.

One of my go-to drinks for myself is a Rusty Nail, as always, a very easy cocktail to make - just scotch and Drambuie over ice. It was supposedly a signature drink for the Rat Pack in the ‘60s, most notably Dean Martin.

Here’s the detour: While Martin’s drink was the Rusty Nail, Frank Sinatra loved Jack Daniels, Sammy Davis Jr’s was a whiskey highball (sometimes with Japanese whisky), Peter Lawford favored the Manhattan, and Joey Bishop, I guess, just went with the menu or ordered a vodka martini.

And yes, I know a lot of younger people probably have no idea who the Rat Pack are. So … google it!

I have always made it with a one-to-one ratio. That’s straight from a very good, reputable bar book. But earlier this year, I ordered one at a bar and it was by far, better than mine.

The difference? A change in the ratio: two parts scotch to one part Drambuie.

Now the Drambuie liqueur does have scotch as well as some herbs and spices but it also has honey so it can be a little on the sweet side. So it makes sense to tone it down. Also, I went to the Drambuie company website and looked at their recipe, and yep … two to one.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz scotch
  • 1 oz Drambuie

In a glass with a large ice cube, add the scotch and Drambuie and stir to mix and chill. You just might start singing “That’s Amore.”

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: names released in Meade County fatal crash
Hail from Vickie Hauge's yard after Monday night storm.
Tennis ball sized hail hits Hot Springs
Mitchell Legion Baseball Team terminates the remainder of their 2023 season.
Allegations involving the Mitchell Legion baseball team may have happened in Pennington County
UPDATE: names released in Pennington county fatal crash
Bocce courts
Rapid City welcomes Bocce Ball to the city limits

Latest News

Fatal crash in Lawrence County
Three people potentially facing life in prison for distribution of controlled substance
Hire the Hills returns with job opportunities
Crime decreases in Rapid City except for burglaries