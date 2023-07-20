Heat Beginning To Work Its Way In This Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight we will start to see clearing skies with temperatures dropping into the 50s for most locations. Those clear skies last through the entire day on Friday with temperatures warming into the low 80s by the afternoon. Enjoy these temperatures while they last because they are only getting warmer from here. Saturday, Rapid City might see its first 90 degree day with temperatures flirting with the 90s by the afternoon. I have 89 as a high temperature on Saturday, but we could very well see 90. Sunday, sun sticks around and temperatures will skyrocket into the mid 90s by the afternoon. Make sure to have that A/C running because there is not any relief in the forecast.

Monday will start off the week hot. Plain and simple, hot. Upper 90s in Rapid City with many locations possibly entering the triple digits in the afternoon. Tuesday, temperatures seem to calm down a little, but hot conditions still remain with temperatures in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. Sunny skies are forecasted through next week. Wednesday we see temperatures remain in the low to mid 90s with that sunshine pouring down. Thursday, low 90s are looking to be the story with hot conditons sticking around.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.