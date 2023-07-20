Former President Donald Trump coming to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump will return to the Black Hills for the first time since 2020. This time as a guest speaker for the upcoming South Dakota Republican Party rally in September.

The South Dakota GOP is hosting The Monumental Leaders Dinner event at The Monument. The event, which was initially scheduled for Friday, July 21, has been postponed until Saturday, September 8.

The G-O-P made the announcement Trump would be in Rapid City in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

“To have an ex-president come visiting here, that’s a big deal. And we’re very excited about the event, and we can’t wait for it to happen. But we got a lot of planning and a lot of things to do before then,” said The Monument executive director Craig Baltzer.

Tickets will go on sale soon.

