Crime decreases in Rapid City except for burglaries

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office released quarterly crime stats for the area. Halfway through 2023, the Sheriff’s Office notices less theft, but an uptick in burglaries.

Juvenile intakes and releases appear to have increased significantly in the first half of 2023.

The Care Campus continues to see more clients receiving residential addiction treatment.

All facilities housing individuals needing treatment or rehabilitation are seen as key factors to improving the community according to the Chief Deputy of Pennington County’s Sherriff’s Department, Mark Hughes.

“Overall, our call types, we’ve seen a decrease or they have remained pretty consistent other than one call that stands out is burglaries we’ve seen an increase in those from year to date 2022 from 2023,″ Hughes said.

The police are asking the public to be diligent not only in locking their vehicles but also their personal property like homes and businesses.

