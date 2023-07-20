Crime decreases in Rapid City except for burglaries

Halfway through 2023, the Sheriff's Office notices less theft, but an up-tick in burglaries.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office released quarterly crime stats for the area. Halfway through 2023, the Sheriff’s Office notices less theft, but an uptick in burglaries.

Juvenile intakes and releases appear to have increased significantly in the first half of 2023.

The Care Campus continues to see more clients receiving residential addiction treatment.

All facilities housing individuals needing treatment or rehabilitation are seen as key factors to improving the community according to the Chief Deputy of Pennington County’s Sherriff’s Department, Mark Hughes.

“Overall, our call types, we’ve seen a decrease or they have remained pretty consistent other than one call that stands out is burglaries we’ve seen an increase in those from year to date 2022 from 2023,″ Hughes said.

The police are asking the public to be diligent not only in locking their vehicles but also their personal property like homes and businesses.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: names released in Meade County fatal crash
Hail from Vickie Hauge's yard after Monday night storm.
Tennis ball sized hail hits Hot Springs
Mitchell Legion Baseball Team terminates the remainder of their 2023 season.
Allegations involving the Mitchell Legion baseball team may have happened in Pennington County
UPDATE: names released in Pennington county fatal crash
Bocce courts
Rapid City welcomes Bocce Ball to the city limits

Latest News

Three people potentially facing life in prison for distribution of controlled substance
Hire the Hills returns with job opportunities
West River Electric partners with RCFD.
Firefighters concerned about electric cars
Rapid City jumps to 17th best-performing small city in the country