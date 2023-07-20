Cooler than normal temperatures today.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies at times today. Temperatures will be comfortable as highs only climb into the 70s and 80s. Friday will be a bit warmer with highs in the 80s for many. Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon hours, otherwise it will be mostly sunny. There is a Marginal Risk of a severe storm Friday in southwest Fall River County. Hail and gusty winds will be possible.

Much warmer air arrives this weekend. Plenty of sunshine will be on tap Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s to 90s. We will likely reach 90° for the first time this year in town Rapid City over the weekend.

The heat wave continues much, if not all, of next week, where highs will remain in the 90s for much of the area.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.