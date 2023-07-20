After a wet start to summer, temperatures are finally heating up

Warmer and drier conditions could lead to an increase in fire danger
Smokey the bear fire danger sign
Smokey the bear fire danger sign(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The wet start to the year has helped delay fire season as much of the area is still lush and green.

The state fire meteorologist warns the current growth in vegetation could lead to an abundance of fuel burning later in the season. To mitigate the risk, several logging operations are underway to help reduce the existing fuel load and prevent severe wildfires.

”Up until this point in time, it’s been so wet. There’s a lot of water in those fields, but once those temperatures really start to warm up, those things can dry out and then become more susceptive to fire,” said South Dakota Fire Meteorologist Darren Clabo.

Thursday’s fire danger is rated as moderate, and as the summer heat arrives, our team of meteorologists will keep you updated on any changes.

