South Dakota groups petition for abortion referendum

South Dakota groups are petitioning for an abortion referendum, aiming for a 2024 vote.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since 1976, the topic of abortion has been a key political talking point for many Americans across the country.

After the US Supreme Court repealed Roe v. Wade last year, this opened up the doors for states to decide if they wanted abortion to be legal. In 2005, South Dakota lawmakers passed two pieces of legislation that would make abortion illegal in the state if the Supreme Court ever reversed Roe v. Wade. Fast forward to now, when Dakotans for Health and Sister United are getting signatures on a petition that would allow the voters of South Dakota to decide if they want abortion in the state.

“One of the big misconceptions has been that this petition is trying to promote abortion when in reality it does not take a stance. It is simply giving us the choice to decide on the matter in the 2024 election,” said Sisters United organizer Noelle Schendzielos.

According to the Secretary of State for a petition to become effective, it must have signatures equal to 10% of the total votes for governor in the last gubernatorial election.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: names released in Pennington county fatal crash
Harmony Heights Lane sharp curve
Man says he’s seen close to 100 cars get damaged on the road he’s lived on
Here's the scoop: Horatio's Homemade Ice Cream is named after local legend Horatio Nelson, who...
Did someone say ice cream?
State prison offender dies in penitentiary
Bison can become agitated more quickly during mating season, which typically occurs from...
Woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

Latest News

Deadwood is aiming to preserve the land around the city preventing overdevelopment.
Deadwood's tactics on land preservation
One of the homeowners in Hot Springs said if he did not build a three-foot wall around his...
Clogged storm drain caused nightmare for homeowner
Precautions are being taken for outdoor workers in Rapid City to protect them from the effects...
Industry workers dealing with another day of hazy air quality
Dakotans for Health and Sisters United are getting signatures from state residents to put an...
Petition aimed at adding abortion to 2024 ballot