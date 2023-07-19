Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source: CNN, WANG CHENG-RU)
By Jeremy Roth, CNN
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A massive “doomsday fish” stuns deep sea divers in international waters.

Divers say they were dazzled by an enormous deep-sea oarfish recently spotted off the northeastern coast of Taiwan.

The 6-foot-long fish was found dotted with what appeared to be giant bite marks.

And if that isn’t ominous enough, the creature is known as a “messenger from the sea God’s palace.”

It has gained a reputation as being a “doomsday fish” as legend claims the oarfish appears just before natural disasters like tsunamis or earthquakes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: names released in Pennington county fatal crash
State prison offender dies in penitentiary
Harmony Heights Lane sharp curve
Man says he’s seen close to 100 cars get damaged on the road he’s lived on
Here's the scoop: Horatio's Homemade Ice Cream is named after local legend Horatio Nelson, who...
Did someone say ice cream?
Bison can become agitated more quickly during mating season, which typically occurs from...
Woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

Latest News

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., center, joined at left...
IRS whistleblowers air claims to Congress about ‘slow-walking’ of the Hunter Biden case
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz....
Biden administration tells judge that its new asylum rule is not a reboot of Trump’s efforts
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Military veteran who stormed Capitol with loaded pistol is sentenced to 7 years in prison
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive 6-foot 'doomsday fish' surprises deep sea divers