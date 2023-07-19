Kids summer lunch program is now serving adults

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A program that offers kids free lunches during the summer months has expanded to include adults.

Youth and Family Services is a non-profit organization in Rapid City and has been offering free summer lunches for kids under 18 for more than 40 years.

But this is the first summer adults have been able to enjoy meals with their children, as well as people 60 and older thanks to donations from the Black Hills Area Community Foundation and Meals on Wheels.

“I’ll tell you what, it’s been an exciting summer“, Darcie Decker, Nutrition Services Director for Youth and Family Services said. “We have an increase of like a 44% increase in participation. We have over 130 children nearly every day and adults coming in every day for our lunch which is exciting.”

Lunch is served Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until August 16 at 410 East Monroe Street.

