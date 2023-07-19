Cooler Thursday, but much warmer by the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are generally clear overnight. Clouds will move in from the southwest during the morning hours. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s for many.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies at times. Temperatures will be comfortable as highs climb into the 70s and 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible, especially into the afternoon hours. Friday will be a bit warmer with highs in the 80s for many. Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon hours, otherwise it will be mostly sunny.

Much warmer air arrives this weekend. Plenty of sunshine will be on tap Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s to 90s for many. We will likely reach 90° for the first time this year over the weekend.

The heat wave continues much, if not all, of next week, where highs will remain in the 90s for much of the area.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: names released in Pennington county fatal crash
State prison offender dies in penitentiary
Harmony Heights Lane sharp curve
Man says he’s seen close to 100 cars get damaged on the road he’s lived on
Here's the scoop: Horatio's Homemade Ice Cream is named after local legend Horatio Nelson, who...
Did someone say ice cream?
Bison can become agitated more quickly during mating season, which typically occurs from...
Woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Getting ready for a heatwave this weekend and next week!
Some wildfire smoke and haze will return Wednesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warm and sunny today with just isolated thunderstorms.
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Storms Overnight Tonight, Smoke and Haze Sticks Around