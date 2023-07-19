Cooler Thursday, but much warmer by the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are generally clear overnight. Clouds will move in from the southwest during the morning hours. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s for many.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies at times. Temperatures will be comfortable as highs climb into the 70s and 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible, especially into the afternoon hours. Friday will be a bit warmer with highs in the 80s for many. Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon hours, otherwise it will be mostly sunny.

Much warmer air arrives this weekend. Plenty of sunshine will be on tap Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s to 90s for many. We will likely reach 90° for the first time this year over the weekend.

The heat wave continues much, if not all, of next week, where highs will remain in the 90s for much of the area.

