Canadian wildfire smoke continues to travel through Rapid City and it may be hurting some industry workers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Wildfire smoke continues to pour into Rapid City causing a thick layer of haze.

As the smoke from Canadian wildfires continue to spread, rapid city is reminding people to check the air quality index to ensure the conditions are safe for them since rapid city has hit dangerous air quality a couple times this summer, according to Darrell Shoemaker, communication coordinator for Rapid City.

“We’ve had a feature called the air quality index, which you can go to the cities website, we have two features on our home page where you can click on that and there what’s called an air quality index.. it’s a color-coded feature where it gives you the quality reading for Rapid City,” Shoemaker said.

the us department of labor has recently urged employers to protect outdoor workers from the “hazardous air quality.” west river electric says there has been no threat to their workers with smoke but they are taking precaution.

“So with the smoke in the air theres really been no health concerns, you know they do take precautions safety is a big priority for us here at west river electric, they have water, they have the proper equipment that they need to have, they always look out for each other making sure they get the job done safe,” Amanda Haugen, communications specialist for West River Electric said.

to learn more about staying safe in these conditions you can visit the cities website at rcgov.org.

