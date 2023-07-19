Attend the Bat Festival at Devils Tower and learn the benefits of Bats

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Saturday, July 22, the National Park Service and Devils Tower Natural History Association will host the Annual Bat Festival in the Picnic area of the Monument from 12 to 10 p.m. This festival will include presentations and fun educational activities all about the amazing nighttime resident of Devils Tower/Bear Lodge – The Bat. There will be an interactive inflatable cave, demonstrations on how to build bat boxes, information booths, costume contests, crafts, games, activities for kids, and special guest presenters. There will also be a unique bat activity book to complete for a special bat pin.

Tyler Devine, Park Ranger for Devils Tower says bats play a major role in the balance of our ecosystem and we shouldn’t believe the hype. There are many upsides to having bats around such as eating a lot of insects like mosquitoes and are considered the world’s best pollinators. He encourages the community to come out this Saturday to Devils Tower to really get a better understanding of bats, why they have a bad reputation, and how you can participate in keeping them around. Devine says, “They will offer bat listening walks during the evening hours, which will include using special detectors to listen to echolocation calls as bats fly overhead. The Bear Lodge/Devils Tower is home to 11 bat species. One of them, the northern long-eared bat, is currently listed as endangered and faces extinction due to the range-wide impacts of white-nose syndrome, a deadly disease among bats across the continent.”

The event will go on all day this Saturday and will be very informative for the whole family.

“Here at Devils Tower, we hope that the festival gives visitors a fun and unique opportunity to learn about bats, why they are important to the ecosystem, and the challenges they are facing in today’s world,” says Caralie Brewer, a Biological Science Technician and Bat Management Lead. “Since the discovery of white-nose syndrome at the Tower, we would like to continue to educate the public on this disease, bats, and why they are essential to the Monument, the community, and agriculture. The Bear Lodge Bat Festival is a partnered event with support from Devils Tower Natural History Association. For your preparation and safety for this outdoor festival, please bring a flashlight and layers in case of dynamic weather.”

