18-year-old escapes after couple hold her captive for a month, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KPRC) - A Texas couple are behind bars on accusations of holding an 18-year-old woman captive for a month and sexually assaulting her.

Authorities arrested 31-year-old Jose Reyes and 29-year-old Jaqueline Macias on Sunday night, shortly after an 18-year-old woman they allegedly held chained and zip-tied in a Harris County home managed to escape and run to a neighbor’s house for help.

The victim lived in Pasadena, and Reyes allegedly lured her to the home about 30 miles away. Investigators say that was under the guise of furthering a relationship with him.

Authorities say 31-year-old Jose Reyes and 29-year-old Jaqueline Macias are charged with kidnapping after accusations they held an 18-year-old woman captive for a month and sexually assaulted her. (Source: Harris County Sheriff, KPRC via CNN)

Once the victim realized he was in a relationship with another woman, she tried to leave, according to a source in the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

The victim was then forced into a bedroom, where she was allegedly held captive for about 30 days. She was chained to a bed and forced to have sex, according to court documents.

When the couple left briefly Sunday night, authorities say the victim climbed out a bedroom window and ran to get help from neighbors. She has since been to the hospital and reunited with her family.

“She did everything that she could, all her fibers she could bring to her strength to get out of her restraints,” said Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. “Just a very, very evil, evil thing.”

Reyes and Macias are both charged with kidnapping. During their first court appearances, a hearing officer set his bond at $100,000 and hers at $50,000.

Investigators searched the home for evidence Monday afternoon.

Authorities say pending further medical tests, prosecutors could file more charges against the couple.

