Used car prices decrease nationally and locally

Anyone who has considered buying a used car in the past few years knows just how much the cost has gone up.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Covid-19 pandemic brought used car prices to levels few had seen before. Many dealerships are still showing prices higher than pre-pandemic numbers, but that may be changing soon.

Manheim Market Insights found that nationally, used car prices decreased by 4.2 percent between June and May of this year.

Anyone who has considered buying a used car in the past few years knows just how much the cost has gone up. One of the biggest reasons is supply and demand.

“So my understanding of what happened during Covid was manufacturing was down from Covid took the computer chips out and really just slowed up the new car manufacturing which drove up the prices on the used car values,” said Jeremy Jacobs, an owner of 605 Auto.

While vehicles in the Black Hills haven’t seen quite the same price decrease as nationally, one dealer argues this is because supply locally was not as impacted.

“You know we’re really lucky where we live here in the Midwest Mountain area that our prices have stayed really strong like thinking you see things happening on each coast is really not indicative of what happens in our area, but prices have really stayed strong,” said Joe Bennington, a sales manager at Gateway Autoplex.

Jacobs says this may have been because of good practices by dealers in the area.

“During Covid, a lot of dealerships because of this supply and demand were marking up their vehicles quite a bit. In Rapid City the new car dealers were not, they were certainly selling at MSRP but today things have changed and rebates are back and you should be able to get a fair deal on a vehicle today.”

It’s uncertain how the market could change over the next few months but both dealers said they expect to see prices continue to fall until they return to pre-pandemic levels.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car went off the road near Exit 63, going into Box Elder.
One man is killed in single-vehicle crash near Rapid City
Butte County State's Attorney reviewing damages of the Belle Fourche High School
Belle Fourche High School senior prank gone wrong
Rapid City closes Fitzgerald stadium disposal site for regional tournament
A 4-year-old boy named Daxton is gaining fans while competing in the USA Mullet Championship.
4-year-old boy gaining attention competing in national mullet competition
Smoky skies will persist through the weekend

Latest News

Harmony Heights Lane sharp curve
Man says he’s seen close to 100 cars get damaged on the road he’s lived on
Pet of the Week: Enzo
The program meets up two to three times a month.
Non-profit organization offers free summer program for students
Block 5 project getting ready to start underground parking foundation.
Block 5 project is getting ready to rival the Historic Alex Johnson Hotel as the tallest buildings in town