UPDATE: names released in Pennington county fatal crash

One person died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash one mile east of Rapid City.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:19 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One person died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash one mile east of Rapid City.

Based on initial crash reports, it seems that a 2016 Kia Sorento was heading east on I-90 before taking an exit toward Box Elder. For some unknown reason, the car then veered off the road to the right and ended up in a small creek after passing through a ditch.

David Burris, age 80, the driver was taken to Monument Health but had sustained fatal injuries.

Karlene Burris, age 75, the passenger sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Seatbelts were used by both the driver and the passenger.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Car went off the road near Exit 63, going into Box Elder.
