South Dakota DOT plans ‘Hotel Way’ near Elk Valley Rd area

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:02 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Changes are being made to the east side of Elk Valley Road, south of the I-90 interchange.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is closing this access to make a new road called “Hotel Way.” The street will be built near the Rapid City Black Hills State University campus. It will connect the new Box Elder Event Center to the hotels on Cheyenne Boulevard, making it safer for people to access those hotels.

The access road that’s up by Elk Vale, where the service road ties into Elk Vale Road, is very close to the interstate, so we’re trying to get that to move away farther to get some clearance for safety more than anything else,” said Rapid City city engineer Roger Hall.

The Rapid City Council agreed to the Box Elder and Rapid City partnership on Monday. Box Elder will build and maintain the road for now, but sometime in the future, Rapid City will assume ownership and maintain the road.

