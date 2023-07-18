Preserving what makes Deadwood special

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to worldpopulationreview.com Deadwoods population is currently growing 4.65% annually.

With more properties being developed to help ease the housing crisis and more casinos popping up, some residents are worried about what will be left of the land in Deadwood.

Owners of Deadwood Mountain Grand (ZCN, LLC), Dale and Earline Morris entered a conservation easement in 2021 for McGovern Hill. This would help preserve some of that land in Deadwood and leave it undeveloped.

“This easement actually travels with the deed to the property in perpetuity. So, even if ZCN or the Morris were to decide to sell this property, it still comes with the easement that says it cannot be developed,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth Jr.

Zack Morris, a representative and owner of Deadwood Mountain Grand said it was important to be a part of helping preserve the natural beauty of Deadwood.

“Just wanting to kind of be a part of helping the city to preserve what makes the city special,” said Morris.

“We have to make sure we’re not overdeveloping or causing any damage that would make Deadwood look different than it did, say in 1989 or way back to 1876 in some cases. So, we have to ensure we are constantly protecting our historic national landmark,” said Ruth Jr.

Tuesday an unveiling was held to showcase a new trail marker at the head of the Homestake Trail.

That plaque describes what makes McGovern Hill special.

“That there would never be any development or destruction of the viewshed of this hillside. So that hikers and non-motorized bikers can enjoy the trails and the outdoors like we were intended to,” said Ruth Jr.

The plaque depicts the partners in land preservation. (Juliana Alford)

