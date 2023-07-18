Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion

Lottery Jackpot
Lottery Jackpot(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:12 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Right now the estimated Powerball jackpot is sitting at $1 billion.

Last year the jackpot reached $825 million and came in second for the largest potential winnings in Powerball history. That 2022 jackpot has now been surpassed by the current estimated winnings and that could draw more interest to the lottery than we normally see.

It’s not just players of the lottery that can benefit from the winnings. The director of advertising and public relations for the South Dakota Lottery says, there is a benefit for businesses too.

“There also is a little incentive for our retailers with that if they sell a jackpot winning ticket they get a $50,000 retailer incentive bonus so its pretty cool to see this generate so much buzz throughout the state,” said Wade Laroche, the Director of Advertising and Public Relations for the South Dakota Lottery.

Laroche wanted to remind anyone who’s interested in playing, to play responsibly and he emphasized that it only takes one ticket to win.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: names released in Pennington county fatal crash
Harmony Heights Lane sharp curve
Man says he’s seen close to 100 cars get damaged on the road he’s lived on
Here's the scoop: Horatio's Homemade Ice Cream is named after local legend Horatio Nelson, who...
Did someone say ice cream?
State prison offender dies in penitentiary
Car went off the road near Exit 63, going into Box Elder.
One man is killed in single-vehicle crash near Rapid City

Latest News

Teacher At Montessori School Helping Children in Art Class
Business leaders highlight rising cost of child care crisis in South Dakota
Combining fun and imagination, children create gardens featuring magical fairies in an...
Are you team roaring dinosaur or magical fairy?
Motorcycles parked in no access striped zones.
Don’t park in striped access parking spaces
State prison offender dies in penitentiary