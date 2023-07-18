Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Right now the estimated Powerball jackpot is sitting at $1 billion.

Last year the jackpot reached $825 million and came in second for the largest potential winnings in Powerball history. That 2022 jackpot has now been surpassed by the current estimated winnings and that could draw more interest to the lottery than we normally see.

It’s not just players of the lottery that can benefit from the winnings. The director of advertising and public relations for the South Dakota Lottery says, there is a benefit for businesses too.

“There also is a little incentive for our retailers with that if they sell a jackpot winning ticket they get a $50,000 retailer incentive bonus so its pretty cool to see this generate so much buzz throughout the state,” said Wade Laroche, the Director of Advertising and Public Relations for the South Dakota Lottery.

Laroche wanted to remind anyone who’s interested in playing, to play responsibly and he emphasized that it only takes one ticket to win.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

