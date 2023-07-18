Pet of the Week: Enzo

Meet Enzo, the 1-year-old mixed breed with a heart of gold.
By Kate Robinson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:38 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills were made for hiking, but who wants to go at it alone?

This week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week might just be the perfect companion for anyone who loves to check out all the outdoors has to offer. Meet Enzo, the 1-year-old mixed breed. He is outgoing and friendly, but what Enzo really needs is a best friend.

With just a tinge of separation anxiety, Enzo is looking for a companion who can be around quite often and is willing to take him on all their adventures. Enzo is a ball of energy, and affection, and is good with people of all ages.

If you are looking for that one true love, check out Enzo at the Humane Society of the Black Hills starting every day at 11 a.m.

