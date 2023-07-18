Man says he’s seen close to 100 cars get damaged on the road he’s lived on

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man who lives on Harmony Heights Lane says he was aware when he bought the house he would be driving on a gravel road, but says he was not prepared for the dangers he would deal with.

Dean Mueller of Harmony Heights says he has been at his residence for decades and has never gotten complete satisfaction on the road work being done around his house.

“We pay our taxes just like everybody else. It doesn’t seem to be a concern,” Mueller said. “Somewhere along the lines it’s falling on deaf ears, but I think 20 years is plenty of time. I mean we’re talking in 20 years, I’ve probably seen close to 100 vehicles get damaged. That’s ridiculous.”

Dean Mueller has lived on Harmony Heights Lane since 1991. He said he has talked to mayors and city streets crews about the dangers of the road.

Mueller says the width of the road is just seventeen feet, and in some areas as small as 10 feet, is a safety concern, especially around the sharp corner. Mueller says expansion should be done. According to the Federal Highway Administration, a rural road should be between 9 and 12 feet per lane.

Rapid City Communications Coordinator, Darrel Shoemaker says before the early 80s Harmony Heights was not in city limits, so there are about a dozen homes that do not get city services like water, sewer, and trash.

Shoemaker says since the area is now within city limits, guard rails have been installed and gravel work has been done.

“Right now, we feel that the city is providing, which is, putting down gravel, grading in that particular area is adequate at this point in time. You know, if we saw an uptick in accidents and so on and so forth, we would certainly take another look at that,” Shoemaker said.

As far as accident reports, Shoemaker says only a couple have been reported in the past 5 years.

“One was earlier this month, and one was a few years ago and that involved a DUI. That was back in 2019. So, two reported crashes in that area in the last five years,” Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker said improvements to the road would be expensive and the lack of crash data does not put Harmony Heights Lane as high need of road maintenance at this time.

