Low donor numbers creates emergency blood shortage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is an emergency blood shortage, and donation centers such as Vitalant are reaching out for help.

Vitalant communications manager, Tori Robbins says in the 10 years she has been working with the center this is only the second time an emergency need was issued.

Robbins said it does not matter what type of blood you are, they are in high need of every blood type and even a single donor would make a difference.

Donors can contact their local center or go online and schedule an appointment to donate.

Blood donation requirements and eligibility are also listed on the site for a quick check before donors schedule their appointment.

