Don’t park in striped access parking spaces

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally just two weeks away, the Rapid City Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee wants to remind everyone, especially motorcyclists and drivers, to avoid parking in white or yellow-striped areas beside accessible parking spaces meant for people with disabilities.

These striped areas are crucial for van drivers and passengers who rely on wheelchair ramps to access the parking space. They also benefit people using manual wheelchairs, walkers, and crutches. These ramps extend out of the side of the van, providing enough space for those in wheelchairs to enter and exit safely.

“The striped areas serve a very important and useful purpose and it is not for motorcycle parking,” said Patrick Czerny, chairman of the City’s Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee. “Although the areas may look like a convenient option for parking a motorcycle, these areas are designed specifically for use by people needing accessibility options.”

The Committee is using social media again this year to educate the public on the appropriate use of striped parking areas before the Sturgis rally. Those who park cars and motorcycles in white-striped areas next to publicly accessible spaces may be fined $100. Additionally, drivers should be aware that parking in downtown areas marked with yellow curbs and striping may result in a $25 citation. It’s worth noting that many private businesses use yellow striping in their lots to indicate accessible parking spaces for individuals with disabilities.

“It’s important for both residents and visitors to realize the importance of not only the striped areas but also access parking areas for people with disabilities,” said Czerny. “Throughout the year, we encounter issues with drivers parking in areas reserved for drivers with accessibility issues.

“The striped areas provide needed space for people to maneuver in manual wheelchairs, to get a walker out of a car, or to use crutches. The striped accessibility parking areas serve a very important purpose as do all disability reserved parking areas.”

Czerny says parking accessibility is a critical issue for people with disabilities.

“Unfortunately, many people don’t realize the importance of access parking for people with disabilities,” said Czerny. “They don’t realize a person can be a heartbeat away – or one step away - from possibly becoming disabled. A health issue can arise in an instant; you can break an ankle or a leg in a fall. Suddenly that reserved parking space or striped area takes on new meaning and importance for the person who needs it.”

For more information about disability issues and the work of the City’s Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee, visit the committee’s Facebook page under the social media tab at www.rcgov.org or visit the committee’s page under Citizen Boards and Commissions on the City’s website.

