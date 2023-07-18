Coast Guard seizes $158 million in cocaine and marijuana

Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard seized more than 5 tons of illegal drugs in the past three months in the eastern Pacific. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) - Officials say crews with the U.S. Coast Guard have taken away more than 5 tons of illegal drugs worth an estimated $158 million in the last few months.

The Coast Guard offloaded the narcotics on Monday in San Diego that included more than 11,000 pounds of cocaine and 5,500 pounds of marijuana.

Coast Guard crews from three ships seized the drugs in the eastern Pacific from May to July.

Authorities said It’s part of their efforts to combat organized crime and disrupt drug flow to the U.S.

Several other agencies have also helped, including Customs and Border Protection, the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Additionally, the Coast Guard said the Mexican Navy has also assisted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: names released in Pennington county fatal crash
Harmony Heights Lane sharp curve
Man says he’s seen close to 100 cars get damaged on the road he’s lived on
Here's the scoop: Horatio's Homemade Ice Cream is named after local legend Horatio Nelson, who...
Did someone say ice cream?
State prison offender dies in penitentiary
Car went off the road near Exit 63, going into Box Elder.
One man is killed in single-vehicle crash near Rapid City

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North...
North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into the sea as US docks nuclear submarine in South Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies
Lottery Jackpot
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a...
Judge signals December may be too soon for Trump’s classified documents case, but doesn’t set date