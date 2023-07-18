Block 5 project is getting ready to rival the Historic Alex Johnson Hotel as the tallest buildings in town

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The downtown project that started in early March, is gearing up to create the base of the building.

The Block 5 project includes retail space, a convention center, more than a hundred hotel rooms, and apartments, plus underground parking. The project, which was originally estimated to begin in September of 2022, had been delayed until last March. Now crews are working hard to make sure it finishes on schedule. Next month they start creating the underground parking foundation

“All of the piles will be wrapping up here in the next few weeks and then we will be moving on to setting pre-casts. So that parking ramp and the base of the building will start to go up really quickly, probably starting around mid-August. And that will probably last through the end of November, getting all the pre-casts set,” said Luke Jessen, vice president of development for Lloyd Companies.

When completed, the Block 5 project should tie a Rapid City record, matching the Historic Alex Johnson Hotel, as the tallest building in town.

The Block 5 building will be ten stories high when completed, reaching the height of the hotel Alex Johnson. The hotel has been the tallest building in Rapid City for 95 years, and there were some concerns about another building rivaling it. After extensive planning and review with not only city officials, but also the historic preservation committee, the Block 5 project was given the go-ahead.

“As we were taking the project through approvals, we didn’t necessarily have any pushback. We brought the project forward to several city councils and planning commission meetings, as well as historic preservation commission. So they did an extensive review of the project, looking at adjacent buildings and things like that. Ultimately they voted to approve the project after doing an extensive review,” continued Jessen.

The project is expected to be done in the spring of 2025.

