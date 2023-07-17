Women’s cyclist group meet-ups to empower a sense of belonging

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Created by friends Emily Berry and Brittany Neiles last year, The Rapid City Ladies MTB Rides hopes to provide a welcoming space for female and non-binary riders to connect with other women, gain confidence, and get out on our bikes.

Berry says, “The idea came about because Brittany and I had gotten a sense that there were lots of women riding bikes in the area and disconnected from other women. We wanted to provide a way to bring that community together and connect people with other riders at the same level. It can be a great learning opportunity to ride with people close to your skill level to follow them down the trail and sometimes coaching and encouragement just land a little better coming from other women. We’re out there to have fun and encourage each other.”

The MTB Ladies Bike group rides will meet every other week around the Rapid City area and do a 60 to 90-minute ride, with beginner and intermediate group options. Starting this week though there will be an introductory entry meet-up on Thursday, July 20 for those who are beginner riders and maybe a little nervous about mountain riding. Neiles says, “Entry point rides are for riders who have a bike, but have never been on a single track, never been on a group ride, or want to get a low-key introduction to mountain biking. We will meet at 5:30 to go over tire pressure, body position, and mountain biking etiquette. At 6:00, all three groups will head out on a ride.” It is recommended that with all bikes Neiles and Berry say to have your front suspension updated or checked before joining the group rides and you are wearing a helmet and don’t forget your water bottle as it can get very hot in the mountains.

Berry says the rides are hosted in association with the Black Hills Mountain Bike Association where they both volunteer, along with 4 BHMBA volunteers who assist in planning and leading the rides.

For more information see attached flyer for the rides beginning this week and watch the video above.

