A summer camp unleashes soapy fun: kids interact and play with pups

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday, the Black Hills Humane Society hosted the inaugural Kidz Kamp water palooza to give kids a chance to interact and have some soapy fun with pups.

According to the education coordinator, some kids have never had the chance to bathe a dog before. Through events like these, kids can learn valuable skills and develop a sense of comfort in their interactions with pets.

”So we’re teaching them along the way. Building up their confidence to interact with different types of dogs as well. Big dogs, little dogs, whatever their comfort level is. We’re gonna work with them and just let them have a great time,” said Black Hills Humane Society education coordinator Kay Kieper.

The next kid’s kamp event will be on Aug. 12, where children will dip animal paw prints in paint and use them to create unique canvases.

