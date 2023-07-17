A summer camp unleashes soapy fun: kids interact and play with pups

Having a pet is a big responsibility, and the Humane Society of the Black Hills taught kids one of the many steps in taking care of humans "best friend."
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday, the Black Hills Humane Society hosted the inaugural Kidz Kamp water palooza to give kids a chance to interact and have some soapy fun with pups.

According to the education coordinator, some kids have never had the chance to bathe a dog before. Through events like these, kids can learn valuable skills and develop a sense of comfort in their interactions with pets.

”So we’re teaching them along the way. Building up their confidence to interact with different types of dogs as well. Big dogs, little dogs, whatever their comfort level is. We’re gonna work with them and just let them have a great time,” said Black Hills Humane Society education coordinator Kay Kieper.

The next kid’s kamp event will be on Aug. 12, where children will dip animal paw prints in paint and use them to create unique canvases.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car went off the road near Exit 63, going into Box Elder.
One man is killed in single-vehicle crash near Rapid City
Butte County State's Attorney reviewing damages of the Belle Fourche High School
Belle Fourche High School senior prank gone wrong
A 4-year-old boy named Daxton is gaining fans while competing in the USA Mullet Championship.
4-year-old boy gaining attention competing in national mullet competition
Rapid City closes Fitzgerald stadium disposal site for regional tournament
Smoky skies will persist through the weekend

Latest News

For King + Country spreads their message at the Hills Alive Music Festival
Spearfish celebrates the arts with City Park Art Festival
Wood carving of Wild Bill Hickok in Deadwood.
Relive the Old West: Historic Deadwood Shootout Reenactments
Rapid City ensures pool safety with ample lifeguards, prioritizing staff availability and...
Ample lifeguards ensure community pool safety in Rapid City