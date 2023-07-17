Storms Overnight Tonight, Smoke and Haze Sticks Around

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight, storms will push through. A few of these storms could be severe with some large hail and damaging winds. Thunderstorms will begin to push out of the area by around 1 AM, a few spots near Kadoka will see storms until a little later. Low temperatures are looking to be in the low 60s for Rapid City and the SD Plains. 50s expected for the Hills. Tomorrow, we start off sunny, but the smoke and haze we have has all weekend is sticking around for the morning. We might get a little bit of a break from the smoke in the afternoon as temperatures warm up into the 80s for most. Upper 80s are expected near Rapid City.

Wednesday, smoke might make a small return with a final push into the Black Hills. Temperatures will reach the 80s for most, with the higher elevations of the Hills sitting in the 70s for highs on Wednesday. Thursday, Highs struggle to get out of the 70s in Rapid City with mostly sunny skies. Friday, some storms are looking to become scattered in the afternoon, but sunshine will dominate otherwise.

The weekend is looking to start off near the 80 degree mark, just near average. Sunny skies return for Saturday. Sunday we see sunny skies with temperatures starting to warm up. We could hit the 90 degree mark both Sunday and Monday with sunny skies.

