Still smoky, but a chance of severe thunderstorms, too.

Rapid City forecast
Rapid City forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:38 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will continue to overspread the area much of this week. Visibilities will be reduced at times, and an air quality alert continues for northeast Wyoming.

An upper level trough will trigger scattered strong to severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening around the Black Hills and southwest South Dakota. Large hail will be the main threat from these storms.

Dry weather will be likely the rest of the week with only a slight chance of isolated storms Tuesday night and Wednesday, and again Friday.

A period of hot and dry mid-summer weather looks likely next week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car went off the road near Exit 63, going into Box Elder.
One man is killed in single-vehicle crash near Rapid City
Butte County State's Attorney reviewing damages of the Belle Fourche High School
Belle Fourche High School senior prank gone wrong
A 4-year-old boy named Daxton is gaining fans while competing in the USA Mullet Championship.
4-year-old boy gaining attention competing in national mullet competition
Rapid City closes Fitzgerald stadium disposal site for regional tournament
Smoky skies will persist through the weekend

Latest News

Mostly Sunny KEVN
The weekend forecast calls for smoke and haze to continue into Monday
Smoky skies will persist through the weekend
Sunshine is back and here to stay... Wildfire smoke also returns
One More Day of Storm Chances, Then Plentiful Sunshine