Relive the Old West: Historic Deadwood Shootout Reenactments

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Deadwood is known for its historic appeal and entertainment scene. But for tourists, one of the main attractions to experience is the reenactment of Wild Bill Hickok.

Wild Bill Hickok was a well-known gambler and gunslinger who participated in shootouts. And though he was one of Deadwood’s most infamous residents, he only lived in town for a few weeks. But because of his legacy, his story lives on today.

“I grew up knowing who Wild Bill was at ten years old. We’re playing in the backyard, and I’m Wild Bill Hickok. Now, I am Wow. So it is a pleasure, and I have fun every day at work,” said Wild Bill Hickok actor Travis Pearson.

For over 50 years, the echoes of gunshots have filled Deadwood’s Historic Main Street as the reenactments take place three times a day, six days a week during the summer.

“Wild Bill was extremely well known before he came together; they even had dime novels written about him while he was alive before he came to Deadwood. He was that thing. Everybody knew who he was. Well, he came here, and it was his last. So the big thing he did for Deadwood is he died here,” said Deadwood Alive executive director Andy Mosher.

He was killed on Aug 2, 1876, in “Nuttal & Mann’s Saloon” when Jack McCall shot him from behind while playing poker.

“He was the toughest, meanest, best-shot gunslinger you can ever imagine. And that’s how everybody’s doing, so when that happened to him here. It was a really, really big deal,” said Mosher.

You can see Wild Bill’s gravesite at Mount Moriah Cemetary, and you can also find a variety of Wild Bill statues and paintings all throughout Deadwood.

“If you come to town, you might as well see this,” said Pearson.

