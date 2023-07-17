For King + Country spreads their message at the Hills Alive Music Festival

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The biggest Christian music festival in the Black Hills happened over the weekend and there were some big names on the lineup. Headliner For King and Country hit the stage to discuss their upcoming movie and play their new music.

The band members discussed their love for the state and said keeping in touch with this part of the country is important to them. The band shared their life story as well as discussing the subject of their movie coming up next month, their mom.

They say that all of these things are connected to the message of love and loss that they want to spread to as many as possible.

”We feel like faith and God has been interwoven into every part of our lives from when we were children so as adults now we love the ability to write about it all. Write about love about loss about life and about God and that’s what tonight will be,” said Joel Smallbone, a member of For King + Country.

For King and Country enjoyed their fifth appearance at the event and say they plan to keep coming back.

