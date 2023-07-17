It’s official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The...
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The pop star has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any other woman in history. Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album “Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third in her effort to re-record her first six albums, has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press and MARIA SHERMAN AP Music Writer
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift and her loyal fans, known as Swifties. The pop star officially has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.

“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”, released earlier this month, is the third in her endeavor to re-record her first six albums, instigated by music manager Scooter Braun’s sale of her early catalog. It has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming her 12th album to reach the top spot.

Previously, Barbra Streisand held the record, with 11 No. 1 albums.

Swift ties Drake’s record of 12 No. 1 records, but sits just behind Jay-Z, who has 14 No. 1 albums to his name, and the Beatles, who have 19.

In addition to hitting this incredible milestone, Swift has 2023′s biggest album release to date, with 716,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. An impressive 506,600 are in traditional album sales (a combination of 410,000 physical and 96,600 digital sales.)

With those figures, Swift has dethroned country singer Morgan Wallen, whose album “One Thing at a Time” sold 501,000 units in its first week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car went off the road near Exit 63, going into Box Elder.
One man is killed in single-vehicle crash near Rapid City
Butte County State's Attorney reviewing damages of the Belle Fourche High School
Belle Fourche High School senior prank gone wrong
A 4-year-old boy named Daxton is gaining fans while competing in the USA Mullet Championship.
4-year-old boy gaining attention competing in national mullet competition
Rapid City closes Fitzgerald stadium disposal site for regional tournament
Nerdy Nuts Rapid City let's customers get creative with peanut butter.
Nerdy Nuts: from viral videos to storefront success

Latest News

Actor Jac Cheairs and his son Wyatt, 11, take part in a rally by striking writers and actors...
Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of a pandemic and a streaming revolution
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Children lost in flooding as US endures extreme weather, from smoke up north to heat in the West
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las...
Georgia’s top court rejects Trump attempt to thwart prosecutor in 2020 election investigation
Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.
Surgeons reattach 12-year-old boy’s head after accident in ‘rare’ operation
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex...
Arrest in Gilgo Beach killings isn’t end of investigation, police say. Other deaths remain unsolved