Did someone say ice cream?

All month long we are celebrating the delicious frozen treat.
Here's the scoop: Horatio's Homemade Ice Cream is named after local legend Horatio Nelson, who...
Here's the scoop: Horatio's Homemade Ice Cream is named after local legend Horatio Nelson, who was the first person to discover gold in the Black Hills.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - Chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry are the perfect flavors to celebrate National Ice Cream Month, but some people might have a taste for something different.

To get the scoop on National Ice Cream Month, we went to the experts at Horatio’s Homemade Ice Cream.

The Custer ice cream shop has more than 200 flavors on its menu, from huckleberry to even ice cream with a kick.

Owner Cheryl Steele says making ice cream in-house makes them more creative when crafting different flavors.

“We take suggestions and kind of play with different flavors. We kind of research different things and kind of play with what would maybe taste good,” said Steele on how they come up with different ice cream flavors.

Horatio’s Homemade Ice Cream is located at 548 Mount Rushmore Rd in Custer and opens at Noon every day.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car went off the road near Exit 63, going into Box Elder.
One man is killed in single-vehicle crash near Rapid City
Butte County State's Attorney reviewing damages of the Belle Fourche High School
Belle Fourche High School senior prank gone wrong
A 4-year-old boy named Daxton is gaining fans while competing in the USA Mullet Championship.
4-year-old boy gaining attention competing in national mullet competition
Rapid City closes Fitzgerald stadium disposal site for regional tournament
Nerdy Nuts Rapid City let's customers get creative with peanut butter.
Nerdy Nuts: from viral videos to storefront success

Latest News

Created by friends Emily Berry and Brittany Neiles last year, The Rapid City Ladies MTB Rides...
Women’s cyclist group meet-ups to empower a sense of belonging
For King + Country spreads their message at the Hills Alive Music Festival
Spearfish celebrates the arts with City Park Art Festival
A dog getting washed at the Black Hills Humane Society
A summer camp unleashes soapy fun: kids interact and play with pups