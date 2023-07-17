Ample lifeguards ensure community pool safety in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Outdoor activities like going for a simple swim at the community pool have a chance of turning grim if the right people aren’t there.

While spending time at the community pool during the summer can be a fun activity for parents and children, without lifeguards, that pool can become dangerous. This year, Rapid City has been making sure that the four pools in town are well-staffed in order to prevent something like that from happening.

“We’re doing pretty good; we have quite a few lifeguards, more of a not wanting to work type of situation than not having enough,” said Rapid City recreation program specialist Teaghan Slagle.

With the influx of people training to be lifeguards this year, what would happen if there weren’t enough for the summer season?

“If we don’t have enough lifeguards on the chairs that we need for the number of people in the pool, we simply can’t open,” explained Slagle.

Another aspect that goes into making sure a pool opens is knowing how many lifeguards are set up at each one since the size of each pool requires a different number of lifeguards to be assigned to that location throughout the week.

“It really depends on the size of the pool, so we have our four pools, and at Horace Mann, we have about 25 lifeguards, about 15 scheduled a day. Sioux Park is a little bit smaller; we have about 20 there, and then Parkview has about 17,” explained Slagle.

At the Roosevelt Swim Center, there are about 28 to 30 lifeguards. As for becoming a lifeguard, the training process doesn’t end when they are certified to work for the season.

“Once they finish the training, it doesn’t stop there. We host biweekly in-services in the summer and then monthly in-services throughout the fall and winter. So, they’re always training, always staying crisp and clean on what they need to do so that if an emergency happens, they’re able to act quickly and know exactly what they are doing,” explained Slagle.

