The weekend forecast calls for smoke and haze to continue into Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Partly cloudy skies will develop overnight keeping temperatures steady and into the 50s and 60s with areas of dense smoke continuing.

The smoke and haze will start to break up and should start to lighten by the afternoon as another low-pressure system pushes into the area, bringing on and off the chance of thunderstorms. A marginal risk is already in place for Monday afternoon for strong to severe thunderstorms. Highs should get into the 80s to 90s, however, the smoke could cause daily highs to be slightly cooler than anticipated.

A few storms will be possible on Tuesday with highs likely getting into the 80s and 90s a slight risk is in place for strong to severe thunderstorms has been issued for the area. But Wednesday looks mostly dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds with slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 70s to 80s.

