Rapid City closes Fitzgerald stadium disposal site for regional tournament

(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - To accommodate the upcoming Central Plains Regional American Legion baseball tournament, the City’s Fitzgerald Stadium yard waste and recyclables disposal site will be closed from August 1-7.

Teams and fans from a four-state region will be attending the tournament, hosted by Rapid City American Legion Post 22, which will take place from August 2-6 at Fitzgerald Stadium. On Tuesday, August 1, the remote site will be cleared of yard waste, cardboard, and recyclable containers.

This is the second time in a month that the area will be closed to public disposal of yard waste and recyclable materials. The area was closed and striped for an additional 50 parking spots for the Post 22 Firecracker tournament held earlier this month.

The Central Plains Regional tournament will end on Sunday, August 6th. On Monday, August 7th, the City crews will prepare the site for waste disposal. The public can dispose of yard waste and recyclables at the site beginning on Tuesday, August 8th.

During the closure period, people can take their items to the remote disposal site at West Boulevard North or the Rapid City Landfill site on Highway 79. Please note that dumping materials at the Fitzgerald site when containers are not available is not allowed.

See where you can drop off your junk below:

Starting next Monday, May 1, remote disposal facilities at the Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North sites will be open for the season.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butte County State's Attorney reviewing damages of the Belle Fourche High School
Belle Fourche High School senior prank gone wrong
Smoky skies will persist through the weekend
Car went off the road near Exit 63, going into Box Elder.
One man is killed in single-vehicle crash near Rapid City
Belle Fourche High School
A school prank leads to potential criminal charges
Flags wave at the Bear Butte campgrounds for first commemoration of the Lakota 1991 Declaration...
What the ‘Lakota Nation vs. United States’ documentary means to the Lakota Nation in South Dakota

Latest News

Rapid City ensures pool safety with ample lifeguards, prioritizing staff availability and...
Rapid City pools staffed to ensure safety
The reenactments of one of the most famous gunslingers to step foot in Deadwood are back for...
History of Wild Bill Hickok in Deadwood
Having a pet is a big responsibility, and the Humane Society of the Black Hills taught kids one...
Kidz Kamp: Water-Palooza
Construction graphic
SDDOT seeks public input into U.S. Highway 85 corridor planning study between Spearfish and Deadwood